We want to see victory for Bangladesh

III

Over the past 22 years our constant mantra has been ‘Prothom Alo stands by all that is good.’ We have always wanted to remain with what is good and have done so. And the innumerable readers of Prothom Alo stand by our side.

What did we want for Prothom Alo? From the very beginning we have wanted an independent, neutral and objective newspaper. Our objective was to tell the truth. We would not take sides. It is a matter of pride to see that you, our readers of Bangladesh, have stood with such love and commitment by the side of such an independent and objective newspaper.

We firmly believe that there is no alternative to democracy in Bangladesh. And free media has a strong role to play in democracy. We strive to play that role and will continue to do so in the days to come as well. Amartya Sen says that there can be no famine in a country that has democracy and press freedom. If there are indications of food shortage, this is reported in the press and the government takes immediate measures. We have confidence in this principle.

It is our duty to reveal the discrepancies in society, to highlight people’s needs and demands with due sincerity. This strengthens press freedom and democracy. Experience tells us if the truth is upheld discerningly, then the authorities take initiative and the government becomes active. That is our first and foremost task, to publish the truth. That is how the press becomes the fourth pillar of the state.

However, it is unfortunate that the arrest and harassment of journalists has increased during the coronavirus pandemic. The administration has had a lack of tolerance for differing opinions and criticism. The application of the Digital Security Act has been particularly alarming.