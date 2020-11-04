We want to see victory for Bangladesh

Today it is Prothom Alo’s 22nd anniversary. On this occasion we extend our greetings, thanks and gratitude to all our readers, friends and well-wishers in Bangladesh and around the world.
Over the past 22 years you have been by our side in good times and bad, in our joy and success, and even today you remain steadfast beside us. We hope you will remain with us in the days to come as well.
The entire world, including Bangladesh, is passing through difficult times. The menacing coronavirus pandemic still looms large. According to the latest (3 November) report of Johns Hopkins University in the US, till now over 47 million people around the world have contracted coronavirus and over 1,208,000 among them have died. The health directorate in Dhaka, as of 3 November, has recorded 412,647 coronavirus cases in the country and 5,983 deaths. There is talk of a possible second wave of coronavirus this winter.
We remember with deep honour those that we have lost in this time of the coronavirus. We mourn their passing away, particularly those frontline fighters against coronavirus, including physicians, nurses, police and members of other law enforcement agencies, journalists, government officials and everyone.
We have lost several of our eminent and forward-looking people. They include Anisuzzaman, Jamilur Reza Chowdhury, Murtaza Bashir, Kamal Lohani, Nilufar Manzur, Abul Hasnat and others. We have lost many politicians and people of various professions. We extend our deepest respect towards them.
II
That very first day, 22 years ago, comes to mind. Prothom Alo was being printed and we were at the printing press. What excitement, tension and anticipation! There was another man beside us that day. He was Latifur Rahman, the chairman and managing director of Prothom Alo’s parent company Mediastar Limited, as well as the chairman and managing director of Transcom Limited. He passed away on 1 July this year.
Over the past 22 years our constant mantra has been ‘Prothom Alo stands by all that is good.’ We have always wanted to remain with what is good and have done so
He has immense contribution to bringing Prothom Alo to where it stands today. The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam and I proudly say we are the two most independent editors. And this has been possible because of Latifur Rahman. He has always supported our ideas and our endeavours. He never would inquire what was being printed. He would attend the Prothom Alo anniversary events every 4 November and spend time with us. We at Prothom Alo acutely feel his absence today. We remember him with deepest respect, love and gratitude. It is hardly believable that he is not among us today.
III
Over the past 22 years our constant mantra has been ‘Prothom Alo stands by all that is good.’ We have always wanted to remain with what is good and have done so. And the innumerable readers of Prothom Alo stand by our side.
What did we want for Prothom Alo? From the very beginning we have wanted an independent, neutral and objective newspaper. Our objective was to tell the truth. We would not take sides. It is a matter of pride to see that you, our readers of Bangladesh, have stood with such love and commitment by the side of such an independent and objective newspaper.
We firmly believe that there is no alternative to democracy in Bangladesh. And free media has a strong role to play in democracy. We strive to play that role and will continue to do so in the days to come as well. Amartya Sen says that there can be no famine in a country that has democracy and press freedom. If there are indications of food shortage, this is reported in the press and the government takes immediate measures. We have confidence in this principle.
It is our duty to reveal the discrepancies in society, to highlight people’s needs and demands with due sincerity. This strengthens press freedom and democracy. Experience tells us if the truth is upheld discerningly, then the authorities take initiative and the government becomes active. That is our first and foremost task, to publish the truth. That is how the press becomes the fourth pillar of the state.
However, it is unfortunate that the arrest and harassment of journalists has increased during the coronavirus pandemic. The administration has had a lack of tolerance for differing opinions and criticism. The application of the Digital Security Act has been particularly alarming.
If you keep a plant by the window, it turns towards the sun. And in the same manner, we believe, people turn to what is good, towards the path of 'Alo', light.
IV
Prothom Alo has been conscious of another responsibility. A large number of young boys and girls, youth in Bangladesh, have been examples of high ideals and valour. We have always striven to help them along the way to becoming enlightened human beings. We highlight good and positive news for them. We give them news of hope and joy. We publish the monthly Kishor Alo, Bigyan Chinta and Chalti Ghatana to stimulate the intellectual growth of the young.
Our quarterly publication Protichinta presents food for thought on important issues of politics and economy.
Throughout the year we highlight the best of art and culture, literature, education, economics, sports and science. We place emphasis on publishing Bangladesh’s achievements and victories. Bangladesh’s victory in all spheres is our biggest goal.
Just as we say, ‘Prothom Alo stands by all that is good,’ we also say ‘Prothom Alo stands by all that is good, on the path of light.” If you keep a plant by the window, it turns towards the sun. And in the same manner, we believe, people turn to what is good, towards the path of light. Dear readers, friends and well-wishers, we want you by our side in all our efforts of the country.
V
Our dear readers, thank you. You have proven your trust. If not, how has Prothom Alo become the top newspaper of the country? Why has prothomalo.com become the biggest Bangla portal of the world? Bengali readers read Prothom Alo in over 200 countries of the world. You have trust in Prothom Alo, or else how has the number of ‘likes’ or followers on Prothom Alo’s Facebook page exceeded 15 million? Why do millions of readers stay with the Prothom Alo newspaper, online and e-Prothom Alo every day?
We have the Math Olympiad, the science fair, annual awards for the best books, and sports awards. All this has been possible because of you. We honour the best teachers and best engineers. We hold the Meril-Prothom Alo event for the best cultural artistes and activists.
Through Prothom Alo Trust, we stand by people, provide scholarships to the indomitable and meritorious, we stand up against acid violence, we say ‘no’ to drugs. All of this has been possible because of your support.
Relief materials of over Tk 10 million was arranged and then distributed through the hundreds of Bandhushava members to the innumerable victims of cyclones Ampan as well as flood victims. Your spontaneous contributions have made this possible. Your support gives boosts to our courage.
This may not be the task of a newspaper, but it what we do from our heart and soul. If the newspaper is for the people, then these efforts are for those people. That is where we are a newspaper and a bit more. All our efforts are towards growing as a truly humanitarian establishment.
Our motto this time is "We believe in light'. This light is of information, the light of truth, the light of humanity and progress.
VI
Even in these difficult times of coronavirus we have continued with Prothom Alo, both online and print. For nearly three months (106 days) all work for the online and the print newspaper was done from home. Our dear agents and hawkers would deliver these to the doorsteps. And most importantly, you, all our readers, kept your trust in Prothom Alo. So our circulation is very rapidly returning to as it was before. Our well-wisher advertisers also are by our side.
This confidence of yours in Prothom Alo has made us very confident. The people of Bangladesh stand by all that is good. The people of Bangladesh want objective news. So much fake news is spread online, but at this time genuine news is so important. That is why readers put their trust in professional journalists and media, in Prothom Alo. That is why we say, this is the time for true journalism. These are grey times, despair often descends upon us, truth gets mixed with lies. That is why it is most imperative to hold up the facts in these times. That is why we constantly endeavour to improve Prothom Alo even further, make it an up-to-date news establishment. You place your trust in Prothom Alo and we too believe in ‘Alo’ or ‘light’.
Our motto this time is "We believe in light'. This light is of information, the light of truth, the light of humanity and progress. Just as we say we keep our trust in light, we can see the darkness of the pandemic is gradually clearing, giving way to the light of dawn on the horizon.
We believe people are never defeated. Surely November 2021 will be brighter than November 2020. It is the people who will usher in the good times, the good days. Enlightened days will emerge and Prothom Alo will remain by you in this journey towards light. We will remain by you with sincerity, commitment and humility. We want to see victory for Bangladesh. We wish the very best for all of you. Stay well, stay safe.