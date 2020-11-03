Who will win: Insights from a political demography model

With all the current debates on how the US presidential elections will impact the world order, there are two ways of answering the question. Firstly, it will depend on the final result of the election, and then the consequences on the world, South Asia and Bangladesh may be determined accordingly.

What is the forecast for the election? It is crucial here to set apart two indicators that may not be as relevant to an accurate prediction as is normally portrayed in the media. The first such indicator is opinion polls. These polls are prone to social desirability bias, a tendency of some respondents to report an answer in a way they deem to be more socially acceptable than would be their "true" answer. This is commonly known as Bradley effect in the US, implying that some white voters who intend to vote for the white candidate would nonetheless tell pollsters that they are undecided or likely to vote for the non-white candidate. This is derived from the Los Angeles Mayor, Tom Bradley, an African-American who lost the 1982 California governor's race despite being ahead in voter polls going into the elections.