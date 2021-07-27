Why shouldn’t people's representatives submit their wealth statements?

All government employees are required to submit their wealth statements every five years and take permission from the higher authorities to buy or sell property according to the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules. But nobody is complying with this. The public administration ministry, importantly, has sent a letter asking all ministries and divisions to enforce the rules.

The letter said, “As per the article 11,12 and 13 of Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1979, government employees are asked to made disclosure of buying and selling of immovable properties and submit their wealth statement.” The ministry also said the prime minister has directed the concerned ministries to enforce the relevant rules strictly to ensure good governance. The letter also attached a sample application form for permission to buy or sell property and a table for submitting the wealth statements.