Will AUKUS complement or relegate Quad?

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Quad countries imports from China was US$715.07 billion and exports was 387.33 billion in 2020. USA, China’s largest trading partner went into trade war with China which could neither bring US companies back home nor turn the balance of trade. After the Galwan valley incident, India’s call for ‘China boycott’ could not yield any results. Acting individually Quad countries could not produce the desired result. Together they aim to turn the tables.

On the military side, the Quad was paralleled by the naval Exercise Malabar which began as bilateral naval drill between the US and India in 1992, suspended after India’s nuclear test in 1998 and resumed after 9/11 when India joined the US’ “global war on terror”.

Exercise Malabar is not mandated by the Quad. It has been a regular annual naval event of the countries who are also members of the Quad. Japan joined the naval exercise in 2007, the year Quad was formed. The US, JAPAN and India have been regular participants since 2007. Australia participated in 2007 and 2020. Exercise Malabar is a multilateral naval drill outside the Quad mandate although the media often tend to report the exercise as ‘Quad Naval Drill or Exercise’. China also views it as such. The exercise has been conducted in the waters abutting the Indian and the Pacific Ocean like the Bay of Bengal, the Philippine Sea, the Sea of Japan, the Arabian Sea, etc, except the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

AUKUS and Quad seem to be complementing on the common goal - containing China.The huge military dimension of AUKUS seemingly prevents any probability to include military component in the Quad. Thus, AUKUS relegates Quad from having any military texture in the future.

* Mohammad Abdur Razzak is retired Commodore of Bangladesh Navy and a security analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]