Will the AUKUS security pact pull China into the arms race?

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, China reportedly conducted in-depth analyses into its causes. One of USSR’s biggest mistakes, according to Chinese researchers, was to engage in a costly arms race with the U.S. that ultimately bankrupted the Soviet economy. That reminds one of Sun Tzu’s philosophy - “before going to war, count on costs”. The USA and the Soviet Union were at war for 45 years, which the world called The Cold War. Chinese politicians and generals are pupils of Sun Tzu. I am sure they have taken lessons from his philosophy.

China faces a similar strategic dilemma as the United States is gradually increasing its military presence in the Indo-Pacific to counter China. Attempting to match America’s military might would require China to increase defense spending radically — the same trap that ensnared the Soviets. Failing to counter a US military buildup, however, could leave China even more insecure and vulnerable. Anyway, China with the second largest economy in the world, is different from the Soviet Union.

In 2020 China’s GDP was $14.72 trillion compared to US’ GDP at $20.93 trillion. The United States’ military expenditure reached approximately $778 billion in 2020. As the world's largest military spender, the USA accounted for 39 per cent of total military expenditure in 2020. China’s defence spending was $183 billion in 2020. Its military expenditure was following incremental trend at 4 to 6% nominal growth. In 2021, China’s defence had a real growth at USD 209 billion with 14.20% increase from 2020. The United States is the largest arms exporters in the world. China takes the fifth position.