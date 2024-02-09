Folk photography on Facebook: What do people want to share?

I'm not saying that this is not the artist's desired place or conditions where they want to spend their life. I’m not arguing about those awkward old images of starving or struggling people, only what they like to depict on their canvases to overcome their misery of survival which they faced in the multi-faceted market of globalization. To buy a new flat or brand new car, artists sell those images of village adolescents or street people or refugees, from where they capture an inexplicable smile to show an unknown spectacle. We should keep in mind that those photographers are also strangers to their subjects. So, a captured smile generally loses the target as well as inner certain conditions. Urban Intellectuals found 'innocence' in those images and those innocent smiles became the property for exchanges.

I’m not interrogating those positions of the photographers or the intentions of their creations or creative process. Rather, I'm interested to know what those 'innocent' people are really like if they get the chance to explore them. How do they want to present themselves to others? I just keep those examples of international award winners’ images, which are already mentioned, in front of you to invite your optical pleasure and comprehension in comparison with folk photography.

In the digital era, folk get an opportunity to express themselves on the same platform as the elite. Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, etc. are becoming the general stage for all classes. Of course, all classes are not privileged to enter the market of those devices that open the gateway for getting access to those social media platforms. I’m not ignoring the market policy of those media, which psychologically and indirectly materially control the users as per their designed programme. In considering these limitations with a keen observation, in this writing mainly garment workers' FB ID is observed with a small number of rickshaw pullers’ IDs.