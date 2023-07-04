Degrees, research, and Dhaka University

Research allocation at Dhaka University is a much-talked-about issue. During my time there as a student, I even got into debate with my classmates and at times with teachers, arguing how the world is moving ahead while DU is either standing still or regressing. As far as I remember, it was in 2018, when in a seminar on national budget issues at the Senate Building, a respected and well-known professor was asked, "Why does DU have such a small amount of allocation for research compared to other top universities in the world?" and "Why we like to boast about being the Oxford of the East even though we are nothing like Oxford?” The answer startled me.

The respected teacher didn’t bother to defend DU’s stand, arguing that historically DU was established for just providing degrees, not for research. He then indicated that DU’s allocation for research is more than enough. The university is actually not bound to do any sort of research but is still doing it for the betterment of the nation.