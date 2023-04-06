Everyone knows what economics is, but what is mal-economics? Generally speaking, the policies and programmes that do more harm than good to the economy, are considered to be mal-economics. Specifically speaking, when the government deviates from the economic rules and norms in running the economy, we can term this as mal-economics.

Mal-economic practice on the rise in the country

In recent times, the practice of mal-economics has increased extensively. Therefore, first we may briefly look at six economic practices carried out by the governments in all countries, and then, in contrast, we can turn to a few examples of mal-economics in Bangladesh.