Brain drain should not carry away our youthful innovators

In Bangladesh, a revolution is underway - not led by seasoned social or political leaders, but by the dynamic force of youth innovation. Recently I had the opportunity to witness one such event that wasn't just an award ceremony; it was a microcosm of Bangladesh's future potential. However, a question in my mind raised some concern.

The event organised by JAAGO Foundation Trust and Generation Unlimited Program (GUP) with the backing of UNICEF in Bangladesh showcased the incredible creativity and determination of Bangladeshi youth. 24 teams of young entrepreneurs and social innovators comprising over 100 young individuals aged 15 to 24, hailing from all eight divisions of Bangladesh, developed innovative prototypes to present in the event.