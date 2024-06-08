Opinion
Brain drain should not carry away our youthful innovators
In Bangladesh, a revolution is underway - not led by seasoned social or political leaders, but by the dynamic force of youth innovation. Recently I had the opportunity to witness one such event that wasn't just an award ceremony; it was a microcosm of Bangladesh's future potential. However, a question in my mind raised some concern.
The event organised by JAAGO Foundation Trust and Generation Unlimited Program (GUP) with the backing of UNICEF in Bangladesh showcased the incredible creativity and determination of Bangladeshi youth. 24 teams of young entrepreneurs and social innovators comprising over 100 young individuals aged 15 to 24, hailing from all eight divisions of Bangladesh, developed innovative prototypes to present in the event.
From vertical farming for the salinity prone areas to tea waste recycling from our favourite tea stalls, the ingenious projects presented at the challenge showed the need of local solutions for local problems and build businesses that are good for society, sustainable and profitable. As they approached towards the final round, I asked myself, “Will we be able to retain these talented individuals within our country?”
The urgency of this question is underscored by the stark reality of brain drain. Statistics paint a concerning picture. The World Bank's Human Flight and Brain Drain index scores Bangladesh a concerning 7.0 out of 10, placing us among the top 20% of countries facing this challenge. Surveys reveal a similar trend – a significant portion of Bangladeshi youth, roughly 40%, express a desire to emigrate permanently.
Investments in education, entrepreneurship, and innovation are crucial. By expanding access to quality education and skills training, we can equip our youth with the tools they need to succeed in the global marketplace. Let's harness their talent and optimism, foster a culture of innovation, and provide resources.
Every year, scores of talented young minds at different events organized locally, nationally, and internationally mostly by the non-government or private entities showcase what they think about our nation’s challenges and presents with clear understanding, how to solve them. However, amidst the exhilaration, a sobering reality lingered: the future of these talents, so crucial to Bangladesh's progress, remains uncertain.
The answer to retaining these minds isn't a simple yes or no. It depends on our collective will. The competition itself offered a beacon of hope. Seed funding and mentorship acknowledged their potential. Yet, this is just the first step. We need a robust ecosystem that nurtures young talent and provides the resources they require to thrive. Moreover, we must address the systemic challenges that often drive our brightest minds abroad, such as limited job opportunities and lack of support for startups. By creating an ecosystem that supports innovation and rewards talent, we can incentivize our youth to stay and build their futures here in Bangladesh.
Investments in education, entrepreneurship, and innovation are crucial. By expanding access to quality education and skills training, we can equip our youth with the tools they need to succeed in the global marketplace. Let's harness their talent and optimism, foster a culture of innovation, and provide resources. Let's transform Bangladesh into a land of opportunity, ensuring the brilliance witnessed at the challenge flourishes within our own borders.
To retain Bangladesh's youthful talent, this multi-pronged approach is needed. Investing in skills development through curriculum reform, vocational training, and soft skills training can ensure graduates are ready for the workforce. Fostering innovation and entrepreneurship requires initiatives like startup incubators, seed funding programs, and promoting R&D- which are still in infancy as several global indexes still count Bangladesh in the lowest tier- to create new technologies and industries.
Additionally, enhancing the business environment by streamlining regulations, improving access to finance, and investing in infrastructure creates a more attractive space for young entrepreneurs. Finally, promoting social mobility through quality education, empowering women, and reducing income inequality ensures a level playing field where all young Bangladeshis have the chance to succeed.
By nurturing youthful talent and fostering an environment that empowers them, we can create a Bangladesh where these young minds not only choose to stay, but actively contribute to building a brighter future, reversing the tide of brain drain and propelling the nation forward.