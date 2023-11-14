Overcoming brain drain for a prosperous future

Bangladesh consistently produces an impressive array of talent in its secondary education sector. From excelling in the Physics Olympiads to economics competitions and international astrophysics contests, Bangladeshi students consistently earn recognition throughout the year. However, when the time comes to translate this potential into practical contributions, many of these talented individuals become assets to other countries as immigrants. This phenomenon isn't limited to undergraduate students; it also extends to the loss of established intellectual assets who seek higher education opportunities, such as pursuing MBAs abroad, often choosing to settle there.

According to World Bank data from 2021, Bangladesh's human capital flight rate is rated at 7.00 on a scale of 10.00. Furthermore, Bangladesh ranks 31st out of 173 countries facing significant brain drain, with 82% of young people preferring to migrate abroad due to the availability of better living standards.

Approximately 13 million Bangladeshis reside abroad, and this number continues to rise. Among them, several are actively contributing to foreign economies as decision-makers, analysts, and professionals in various fields that could be of great value to their home countries. This prompts us to question: Why are they leaving? Why are 250,000 foreign professionals filling positions in our country when we produce numerous brilliant engineers, doctors, business analysts, and professionals in various fields? Why are they opting to contribute to other countries rather than their own?