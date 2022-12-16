Liberation Struggle of the People

16 December. Our Victory Day. Every year on this day we pay our respect to the memory of hundreds of thousands of unnamed people whose immeasurable sacrifices have gained us victory in the Liberation War of 1971. Our Liberation War was a people’s war. People from all walks of life, men and women, regardless of class or occupation, lost their lives, were tortured and rendered homeless in the genocide unleashed by the Pakistan government. Without any prior preparation, ordinary people instantly began the Liberation War. Some fought with arms, others assisted in different capacities. The goal was to liberate the country. The greater goal was to liberate the people of this land who have for centuries been trapped in the net of repression and exploitation. We called our struggle the Liberation War. Our declaration of independence recognised the centrality of ordinary people’srole in the Liberation War and declared Bangladesh to be a people’s republic. Our constitution in 1972 affirmed that the people are the source of all power. The constitution guaranteed economic, political, social and cultural rights of the citizens.

Today, 51 years on, a relevant question is, how are the ordinary people faring in our people’s republic? How liberated do they feel? Over the past five decades, there has certainly been significant socioeconomic development. Poverty rates have decreased. There has been improvement in health, education, housing and communication systems. In the seventies our average life expectancy was only around 40 years, but today that stands at over 70. People’s living standards have improved considerably. But do people, even the deprived segments of the population, want only improved living standards? Do they not have other demands? Don’t the exploited people feel that they have the right to protest and struggle against repression and exploitation? Is freedom of expression demanded only by civil society? Don’t the poor and downtrodden masses also want freedom of expression?