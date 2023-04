3 / 4

A local resident reacts as rescuers search for survivors in the rubble next to a damaged residential building in Uman, south of Kyiv on 28 April 2023, after Russian missile strikes targeted several Ukrainian cities overnight. Ukraine and Russia have been fighting since Moscow's February 2022 invasion and Ukraine says it has been preparing for months a counter-offensive aimed at repelling Russian forces from the territory they currently hold in the east and south. AFP