Mujib to remain source of inspiration for future generations: Maldives president

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, hailed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a symbol of democracy and freedom, UNB reports.

While addressing the 1st day programme to celebrate Bangladesh’s golden jubilee and birth centenary of Bangabandhu at the National Parade Ground on 17 March, Solih said Mujib will remain a source of inspiration for many generations to come.

The Maldives president spoke as the guest of honour. During his speech, he said Mujib was a firm advocate of democracy and political liberty and that he advocated those ideals that resonated with people from all walks of life.



President Solih expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Bangladeshi government for the numerous assistance it has bestowed on the Maldives, praising the presence of a Bangladesh Air Force team of healthcare professionals to assist the Maldives in curbing the spread of Covid-19.



He extended further an invitation to Bangladesh’s president Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina to undertake a visit to the Maldives.