The river Buriganga is now listed as one of the most polluted rivers in the world. Industrial waste and sewage of the capital city pour into the river. Plastic is also being disposed in the river, adding to the already pervasive pollution.

Hundreds of plastic recycling factories have sprung up on the banks of Buriganga. Polythene and plastic collected from all over is washed in the river. The river is turning black with pollution.