Muslims perform Hajj: In pictures

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims threw pebbles on giant columns symbolising Satan on Saturday, part of annual Hajj rituals that mark the first day of Eid al-Azha feast celebrated by Muslims across the world, reports Reuters. Clad in white robes signifying equality in front of God, men and women from 165 countries converged at Jamarat to perform the ritual from a three-storey bridge erected to ease congestion. Saudi Araia stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites and organising the world's largest religious gathering, which retraces the route Prophet Mohammad took 14 centuries ago.