TOP SHOTS (21 September 2024)

Boats sail along the river with a blue sky and white clouds above on a sunny Autumn day. Photo taken from Vimruli in Jhalokathi on 20 September.
Saiyan
After making earthen bowls to set curd in, a craftsman lays them in the sun to dry. Photo taken from Jailkhanabari area in South Sadar Upazila of Cumilla on 20 September.
M Sadek
A man chips bricks under the scorching sun. Photo taken from Ichli area in Gangachara of Rangpur on 20 September.
Moinul Islam
The sandbars in Teesta river have been teeming with white kashphul. A farmer herds his cattle home through this white grass. Photo taken from Kolagachi area in Gangachara of Rangpur on 20 September.
Moinul Islam
A fish farmer tosses feed into the fish pond. Photo taken from Kachnail area in Koijuri of Faridpur on 19 September.
Alimuzzaman
An elegant dragonfly perches on green leaves. Photo taken from Bodipur area in Rangamati on 19 September.
Supriyo Chakma
A mynah sits on a branch of a tree looking for foody. Photo taken from Bodipur Bon Bihar in Rangamati on 19 September.
Supriyo Chakma
A man carries water lilies that he picked from the haor to sell in the local market. Photo taken from South Surma in Sylhet on 19 September.
Anis Mahmud
