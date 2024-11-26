TOP SHOTS (26 November 2024)

Dew-drenched petals of a water hyacinth snapped on a chilly morning. Photo taken from Ambhita area in Dumuria of Khulna on 26 November 2024.Saddam Hossain
2 / 5
Students row their way to school in dinghies moving through the mist. Photo taken from Sonaram Karbaripara area in Magban of Rangamati early in the morning on 26 November 2024.Supriyo Chakma
3 / 5
Earthen pitchers are in high demand for collecting sap from date trees in winter. A woman artisan skillfully shapes earthen pitchers in her yard. Photo taken from Kharnia in Dumuria of Khulna on 26 November 2024.Saddam Hossain
4 / 5
Nature takes a splendid form with the hills, lake and clouds at the golden hour of the sunset. Photo taken from Kaptai Lake in Rangamati on 26 November 2024.Supriyo Chakma
5 / 5
A swarm of bright orange insects gather on top of fresh leaves. Photo taken from Hatbati area in Khulna on 25 November 2024.Saddam Hossain