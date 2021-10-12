Scenic Sreepur in Sylhet

A set of unique history, heritage and beauty has made the Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet different from rest of the country.

Within the upazila, a place, known as Sreepur, attracts tourists by its scenic beauty.

‘Rangpani’, a river of crystal water, flows into the area accommodating stones of different shapes. The river originated from the ‘Ranghangkong’ waterfall of Jaintia hill in Meghalaya.

In 1980, many films were shot in this beautiful place. If the authorities look after the river properly, then more holidaymakers will make it to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

Anis Mahmud has framed the beauty of this river through his lens.