In photos: ‘Boishakhi Shobha Jatra’ at Charukola

The ‘Boishakhi Shobha Jatra’ set off today, Tuesday, after 9:00 am from in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka. This year’s theme of the procession was ‘Harmony of the new year, revival of democracy’. The vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Professor ABM Obaidul Islam, led the procession. After parading through various streets, it concluded back at the Faculty of Fine Arts. Alongside teachers, students, and staff of the university, people from all walks of life took part in the procession. Here’s is a photo story on the celebration by Sazid Hossain.