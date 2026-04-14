Photo

In photos: ‘Boishakhi Shobha Jatra’ at Charukola

The ‘Boishakhi Shobha Jatra’ set off today, Tuesday, after 9:00 am from in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka. This year’s theme of the procession was ‘Harmony of the new year, revival of democracy’. The vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Professor ABM Obaidul Islam, led the procession. After parading through various streets, it concluded back at the Faculty of Fine Arts. Alongside teachers, students, and staff of the university, people from all walks of life took part in the procession. Here’s is a photo story on the celebration by Sazid Hossain.

1 / 10
The procession featured five main motifs: a rooster, an elephant, a dove, a dotara (string instrument), and a horse.
Sazid Hossain
2 / 10
People from all walks of life joined the procession holding hand-painted Patchitra (scroll paintings).
Sazid Hossain
3 / 10
A Manipuri woman in traditional attire took part in the procession.
Sazid Hossain
4 / 10
Members of the ethnic minority community joined in with their own cultural traditions.
Sazid Hossain
5 / 10
They performed Lathikhela (stick-fighting) displays during the procession.
Sazid Hossain
6 / 10
Participants also brought traditional fishing equipment in the procession.
Sazid Hossain
7 / 10
This year’s theme of the procession was ‘Harmony of the new year, revival of democracy’.
Sazid Hossain
8 / 10
A call to end war was voiced during the procession.
Sazid Hossain
9 / 10
Some people brought the national flag in the procession.
Sazid Hossain
10 / 10
Police officers were seen riding on horseback during the procession.
Sazid Hossain
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo