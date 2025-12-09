Photo

In pictures: Dhaka-Mawa expressway shrouded in fog

The appearance of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway changes dramatically during the winter season. Especially when there’s heavy fog, it becomes difficult to see what lies ahead, increasing the risk of accidents. Added to these are routine violations, speeding to overtake other vehicles, reckless driving and pedestrians crossing carelessly. These irregularities become even more deadly in foggy conditions. Here are some moments captured by Dipu Malakar on the expressway.

1 / 6
Several vehicles, including motorbikes, speed through the dense fog in Nimtala-Rajendrapur area of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.
Dipu Malakar
2 / 6
A pedestrian walks across the busy, fog-covered highway in the morning.
Dipu Malakar
3 / 6
At various points along the expressway, automated devices are used to measure vehicle speed.
Dipu Malakar
4 / 6
Motorcyclists being fined for exceeding the speed limit on the highway.
Dipu Malakar
5 / 6
Highway police recover a car that was badly wrecked in an accident the previous night.
Dipu Malakar
6 / 6
A long line of vehicles wrecked in recent accidents queued in front of the Hasara Highway police station in Munshiganj.
Dipu Malakar
