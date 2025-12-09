In pictures: Dhaka-Mawa expressway shrouded in fog

The appearance of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway changes dramatically during the winter season. Especially when there’s heavy fog, it becomes difficult to see what lies ahead, increasing the risk of accidents. Added to these are routine violations, speeding to overtake other vehicles, reckless driving and pedestrians crossing carelessly. These irregularities become even more deadly in foggy conditions. Here are some moments captured by Dipu Malakar on the expressway.