Star-studded affair at Anant and Radhika's blessings ceremony

On 12 July, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields. The newlywed couple had their blessings ceremony on 13 July.

The ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others. Let’s have a look at the celebrities lighting up the event in elegance.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (C) with his wife Gauri Khan (L) and daughter Suhana Khan poses as they arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Actor Alia Bhatt poses for pictures on the red carpet as she attends the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their marriage in Mumbai, India, 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses as he arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses as he arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses as she arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit poses as she arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn poses as he arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor (L) poses with his wife Meera as they arrive at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses as she arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Indian actress Sara Ali Khan (R) poses with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they arrive at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor poses for a photo on her arrival for the Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's blessing ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Saturday, 13 July 2024.
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday poses for pictures on the red carpet as she attends the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their marriage in Mumbai, India, 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna poses as she arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Bollywood film producer and director Karan Johar poses as he arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024.
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on their way to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's blessings ceremony.
Watch more from Photo