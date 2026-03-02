Great Pyramid of Giza: A timeless marvel shrouded in mystery

In the midst of the scorching heat and haunting silence of the Sahara Desert stands the Great Pyramid of Giza—one of the greatest achievements in human history. Built from an estimated 2.3 million limestone and granite blocks, weighing an average of 2.5 to 3 tonnes each, its weathered surfaces and softened edges bear the relentless marks of time, whispering stories of millennia long past.

Although many of the internal blocks are relatively small, some, in particular the granite beams in the King’s Chamber, weigh as much as 80 tonnes, which reflects an outstanding engineering precision in moving heavy stone.

Achieving such an advanced level of engineering and architectural feat invokes questions that still remain unanswered, given the timeline that archaeologists and scientists attach to this enigmatic structure, 2580–2560 BCE during Egypt's Old Kingdom for the Pharaoh Khufu. It is the most ancient among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.