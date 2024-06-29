Ancient Dogon tribe’s advanced astronomical knowledge proven thousand years later

The study of anthropology delves into the past driven by our relentless quest to understand the times that are long gone. And it very often confronts phenomena that question our understanding of our ancestors and the history as we knew it.

With the advantages of the rapid progress towards modern sophisticated technologies over the last century , even more baffling mysteries from the past are coming up now in the archaeological and anthropological studies. In almost every continent, the researchers are uncovering more unanswered issues which challenge the fundamentals of our perception of the past. Myths are turning into history and fables are becoming facts.

Archaeological discoveries over the last two centuries have unravelled several cases of our ancestry holding incredibly advanced knowledge, which ‘they had no means to acquire thousands of years ago’ according to written history.