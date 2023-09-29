Ancient weapons forged from meteorites thousands of years ago

Humankind, since time immemorial, has looked into the sky in search of answers to countless questions. It has gazed through the stars in quest of finding connections between the universe above and the earth.

In the process, it witnessed endless cosmic phenomena that kept mankind spellbound for thousands of years in the ancient past.

Since its inception, Mother Earth has been bombarded with celestial objects, including asteroids, comets and meteorites. Human beings have always been witnesses of these celestial phenomena since the moment they learned to look above and watch. There have also been cases of matters from extraterrestrial worlds falling from the sky that the ancients could touch and feel.

As humankind progressed through the course of history, it learned to worship the skies and craftsmanship to utilise materials, even those that came from beyond our planet. Since then, humans have crafted weapons, tools and other artefacts using materials from celestial objects such as meteorites.