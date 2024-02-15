Private US spaceship takes off for the Moon

A US spaceship attempting a lunar landing lifted off early Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the second such private-led effort this year after the first ended in failure.

Intuitive Machines, the Houston company leading mission ‘IM-1’, hopes to become the first non-government entity to achieve a soft touchdown on the Moon, and to land the first US robot on the surface since the Apollo missions more than five decades ago.

Its hexagonal-shaped Nova-C lander named ‘Odysseus’ blasted off on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket shortly after 1:00 am local time (0600 GMT).

IM-1 was supposed to blast off on Wednesday, but the launch was postponed after SpaceX discovered abnormal temperatures as it attempted to fuel up the lander.

Space agency NASA confirmed the lander had successfully lifted off. "Confirmed: The Nova-C lander has separated and continues its trip to the Moon," NASA wrote on social media platform X.