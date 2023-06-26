Tecno launches Camon 20 series in Bangladesh with innovative design

Leading smartphone manufacturer Tecno has recently launched its highly anticipated Camon 20 series in the Bangladeshi market, stated a press release.
The series includes two models: Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro. Both phones feature the Camon puzzle deconstructionist design, catering to forward-looking users.
They also offer a visually captivating and secure user experience with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Camon 20 Pro, in particular, offers an impressive 120Hz refresh rate on its display.
Both the Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro feature an impressive 64MP RGBW night portrait rear camera. This camera enables users to capture stunning images with remarkable clarity and vibrant colours, even in challenging low-light situations.
Moreover, all phones in the series are equipped with a 32MP selfie camera on the front, allowing users to capture stunning self-portraits with exceptional detail and a natural beauty effect.
The Camon 20 Pro is powered by a 6nm Helio G99 SoC, while the Camon 20 is equipped with Helio G85 processor. Both devices come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for multimedia files.
Running on Android 13 with Tecno's HIOS 13 user interface, the Camon 20 series delivers a seamless and user-friendly experience. Moreover, the devices are equipped with an IP53 rating, providing limited water and dust resistance.
A substantial 5,000mAh battery powers the phones, complemented by 33W fast charging support for quick and convenient replenishment.
The Camon 20 is available in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue (Magic Skin), and Glacier Glow colour options, while the Camon 20 Pro comes in Serenity Blue (Magic Skin) and Predawn Black.
Priced competitively, the Camon 20 Pro is available at Tk 24,990+ Vat while, the Camon 20 is priced at Tk 19,990 + Vat, making them ideal for users who seek outstanding performance and exceptional photography capabilities.