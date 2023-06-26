Tecno launches Camon 20 series in Bangladesh with innovative design

Both the Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro feature an impressive 64MP RGBW night portrait rear camera. This camera enables users to capture stunning images with remarkable clarity and vibrant colours, even in challenging low-light situations.

Moreover, all phones in the series are equipped with a 32MP selfie camera on the front, allowing users to capture stunning self-portraits with exceptional detail and a natural beauty effect.

The Camon 20 Pro is powered by a 6nm Helio G99 SoC, while the Camon 20 is equipped with Helio G85 processor. Both devices come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for multimedia files.