TECNO SPARK Go 1 now available in Bangladesh
TECNO has officially launched the SPARK Go 1 in Bangladesh. This latest addition to the SPARK series has come with advanced features and an affordable price, making it a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers.
TECNO SPARK Go 1 is designed to offer exceptional durability with 4-year long-lasting performance and IP54 water and oil resistance, ensuring it can withstand daily wear and tear, according to a press release.
The device features dual speakers with DTS Sound System, delivering up to 300 per cent louder sound for an immersive listening experience. Its 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth and responsive experience for browsing, gaming, and streaming.
Powered by an octa-core T615 processor and supporting the 4.5G Lightning Mobile Network, the SPARK Go 1 achieves download speeds of up to 300Mbps, which is up to 100 per cent faster than traditional 4G networks, making it a standout in its price range.
The smartphone also includes a 5000mAh battery with max 15W fast charging support, which is 30 per cent quicker than standard charging methods, ensuring extended usage throughout the day.
For photography enthusiasts, the SPARK Go 1 features a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, both housed in a sleek circular camera module on the back panel.
Additional features include IR remote control functionality and a dynamic port, allowing users to manage smart devices and multitask seamlessly.
SPARK Go 1 is now available nationwide in Star Trail Black, Glittery White, and Magic Screen Green colors and in two variants starting from Tk 10,999 (excluding VAT) only. Exclusive offers are available on Daraz, with special prices for the 64GB ROM + 4GB RAM variant at Tk 10,799 and the 128GB ROM + 4GB RAM variant at Tk 12,099.