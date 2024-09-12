TECNO SPARK Go 1 now available in Bangladesh

The device features dual speakers with DTS Sound System, delivering up to 300 per cent louder sound for an immersive listening experience. Its 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth and responsive experience for browsing, gaming, and streaming.

Powered by an octa-core T615 processor and supporting the 4.5G Lightning Mobile Network, the SPARK Go 1 achieves download speeds of up to 300Mbps, which is up to 100 per cent faster than traditional 4G networks, making it a standout in its price range.

The smartphone also includes a 5000mAh battery with max 15W fast charging support, which is 30 per cent quicker than standard charging methods, ensuring extended usage throughout the day.