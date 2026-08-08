Samsung Galaxy A27 5G comes to Bangladesh with AI, more storage

The device comes with 128GB of internal storage, plus a microSD slot that lets users add up to 2TB of extra space for all their photos, videos, and files.

To make everyday phone tasks easier, the Galaxy A27 5G comes pre-loaded with helpful ‘Awesome Intelligence’ tools and Google Gemini.

For example, with Multi-Object Circle to Search, users can simply draw a circle around an outfit or item on their screen to search for it online instantly. Beyond instant search, the device includes a full suite of smart tools for quick photo editing and on-the-go assistance.