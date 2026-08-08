Samsung Galaxy A27 5G comes to Bangladesh with AI, more storage
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A27 5G to the Bangladeshi market, offering everyday smartphone users a sleek design, generous expandable storage, built-in AI tools and dependable performance. Available in three colour ways, reports a press release.
The Galaxy A27 5G features a slim, easy-to-hold body paired with a screen designed for easy reading, streaming, and daily browsing. A fast Snapdragon processor and ample memory keep video calls, social media, and mobile games running smoothly without lag.
The device comes with 128GB of internal storage, plus a microSD slot that lets users add up to 2TB of extra space for all their photos, videos, and files.
To make everyday phone tasks easier, the Galaxy A27 5G comes pre-loaded with helpful ‘Awesome Intelligence’ tools and Google Gemini.
For example, with Multi-Object Circle to Search, users can simply draw a circle around an outfit or item on their screen to search for it online instantly. Beyond instant search, the device includes a full suite of smart tools for quick photo editing and on-the-go assistance.
Samsung backs the Galaxy A27 5G with up to six generations of OS updates and 6 years of security updates alongside built-in Knox protection. This ensures the phone stays fast, secure, and up to date over time, making it a dependable long-term investment.
The device will be available across authorised Samsung outlets and retail partner stores nationwide in Black, Light Green, and Light Pink. Prices of the device start at Tk 48,099.