Google services down globally, Gmail, Drive worst affected

Soon after Google services especially Gmail and Drive suffered a major outage across the world including in India on Thursday morning, the tech giant issued a short statement confirming the disruption.

"We are investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly," read the statement on Google Apps status page.

The DownDetector portal that tracks outages showed 62 per cent people facing problems with attachments and 25 per cent reporting issues with log-ins.