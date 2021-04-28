Accelerating Digital Inclusion for Girls and Women

I welcome you all to today’s roundtable. The International Girls in ICT Day is observed on the fourth Thursday of every April, at the initiative of the International Telecommunications Union, in order to include girls in the fast growing ICT sector of the world and to encourage them to build their careers in this sector.

Half of our population comprises women. As in other sectors, women’s involvement in the ICT sector has also been increasing in recent times. The importance of ICT in women’s empowerment is extremely significant. In order to take the country forward in this age of globalisation, the ICT sector must be developed alongside other sectors. It will be a setback to women’s empowerment if they are not developed in this sector. The pandemic has emphasised the importance of ICT.

It is also very important to ensure internet safety for men and women alike. By using safe online platforms, we can sure women’s safety in the world of ICT.

In 2006, women constituted 16 per cent of our workforce. In 2019 this went up to 36 per cent. So from 2006 to 2019, women’s participation in the workforce increased by 20 per cent. The readymade garment sector has played a significant role in this increase. At present, around 25 per cent of women are studying in the ICT sector. Of them 10 to 12 per cent have taken up careers. And even less have a role in policymaking. Our discussion today is taking place in this backdrop.