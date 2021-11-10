Global revenue to stand at Tk 15tn, how much does Bangladesh share?

The rapidly rising game industry will grow to $204.6 billion or about Tk 17 trillion globally by the end of 2023, according to games and esports analytics and market research firm Newzoo.

Newzoo forecasted the size of global game industry would stand about Tk 15 trillion by the end of 2021. Bangladesh, however, has captured a little of it.

Local firm Ulka Games Limited (UGL) earned about Tk 500 million (50 crore) in the current fiscal. Chief executive officer of UGL Zamilur Rashid told Prothom Alo said they would pay Tk 100 million in tax this fiscal.

There is no research on the size of game market in Bangladesh, top officials of several companies in this sector said currently the size of the country’s game market would be about $50 million or Tk 4.28 billion (428 crore).

There are about 10 firms developing games in Bangladesh. These include Hamba Games, Ulka Games Limited, Alpha Potato, Battery Low Interactive, Playense, Rise Up Labs, Free Pixel Games and Thunder Games. Of them, Free Pixel Games is the oldest firm.

Publisher firms purchase these games later and shares profit with companies developing it. A publisher firm markets game and takes it to users. Though no publisher firm has grown in the country as yet and local game companies are developing games.