Google begins opening access to its ChatGPT competitor Bard

Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google on Tuesday began the public release of its chatbot Bard, seeking users and feedback to gain ground on Microsoft Corp MSFT.O in a fast-moving race on artificial intelligence technology.

Starting in the US and the UK, consumers can join a waitlist for English-language access to Bard, a programme previously open to approved testers only.

Google describes Bard as an experiment allowing collaboration with generative AI, technology that relies on past data to create rather than identify content.