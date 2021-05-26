WhatsApp sues Indian govt over chat 'traceability'

"It would break the end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people's right to privacy. We have consistently joined civil society and experts around the world in opposing requirements that would violate the privacy of our users," the spokesperson stressed.

The company said that in the meantime, "we will also continue to engage with the government of India on practical solutions aimed at keeping people safe, including responding to valid legal requests for the information available to us".

The Indian government was yet to react to the lawsuit.

The tussle between Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook and the union government has reached its nadir, with cops raiding Twitter offices in the pandemic earlier this week over the Toolkit controversy.

WhatsApp has gone to the court as the deadline to comply with the new IT rules meant for big social media platforms in India ended on Tuesday.

WhatsApp said that new rules infringe on users' privacy.