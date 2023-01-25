Digital Bangladesh Fair kicks off 26 January

A three-day ‘Digital Bangladesh Fair’ is going to commence from 26 January with the aim to make people aware of the latest developments in digital technologies in Sher-E-Bangla Nagar in the capital, reports UNB.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the fair virtually. Posts and Telecommunications Division in association with ISPAB is organising the fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre with the theme ‘Digital Bangladesh’s connectivity to highway’.

The concerned division’s secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman said that the fair aims at putting up several issues including 5G, digital technologies, necessity of the digital connectivity and its usage.