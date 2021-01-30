Netflix testing sleep time feature on Android

Video-streaming platform Netflix is testing a new feature on Android devices globally that would allow subscribers to set a timer for their viewing period.

According to The Verge, after the selected time limit comes to an end, the Netflix app would stop.

The new feature lets people choose between four timer settings -- 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes or end of whatever they are watching.

Theoretically, this should help to conserve the battery life on Android devices while also ensuring that the episodes don't continue to auto-play, the report said on Friday.