UN chief leads calls for ‘united’ response to AI threats

The two-day gathering at Bletchley Park, north of London, ended Thursday with Western governments and companies involved in so-called next generation “frontier” AI agreeing a new safety testing regime.

Governments from G7 and EU countries, as well as Australia, Korea, Singapore, struck a deal with AI-leading companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and Microsoft, to test their latest models before and after release.

It comes amid growing concerns around the emerging tech, ranging from job losses and cyberattacks to humans’ ability to remain in control of future systems.

Guterres told the summit that AI had “possible long-term negative consequences” on everything from jobs to culture, while its concentration in a few countries and companies “could increase geopolitical tensions”.

Warning it might “exacerbate the enormous inequalities that already plague our world”, he demanded a “united, sustained, global strategy, based on multilateralism and the participation of all stakeholders”.

Hailing the new “landmark” agreement around testing, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he believed it would help “tip the balance in favour of humanity”.