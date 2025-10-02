OpenAI launches Sora 2 with TikTok-style app

OpenAI on Tuesday released Sora 2, its most advanced video generation model yet, alongside a TikTok-style social app that will let users insert themselves into AI-created scenes through a feature called "cameos."

The company behind ChatGPT described the release as a major leap forward in artificial intelligence's ability to create realistic video.

The system can now generate synchronized dialogue, sound effects, and physically accurate motion, according to the company.

"Sora 2 can do things that are exceptionally difficult -- and in some cases outright impossible -- for earlier video generation models," OpenAI said, pointing to examples like capturing Olympic gymnastics routines or basketball moves.