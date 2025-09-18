Meta expands AI glasses line in a bet on the future

Meta showed off new smart glasses on Wednesday as it continued to bank on a lifestyle shift toward blending reality and virtual space despite the efforts inflicting heavy financial losses.

Announcements included the debut of Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses that have built-in screens that allow wearers to see messages, photos and more as though looking at a smartphone screen.

Billed as Meta's most advanced AI glasses, Ray-Ban Display comes with sensor-packed bracelets called neural bands that let people control the eyewear with subtle finger movements, and are priced at USD 799.

"Our goal is to build great-looking glasses that deliver personal superintelligence and a feeling of presence using realistic holograms," Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said as he showed off new AI glasses at the tech firm's annual developers conference.