Pharma association terms Biden move on vaccine patent 'wrong answer'

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations said on 5 May that the US president Joe Biden's support for waiving patents of Covid-19 vaccines was "the wrong answer" to a complex problem and called for more technology transfer agreements.

The Geneva-based IFPMA, which represents research-based pharmaceutical companies, said in a statement: "Waiving patents of Covid-19 vaccines will not increase production nor provide practical solutions needed to battle this global health crisis. On the contrary, it is likely to lead to disruption."