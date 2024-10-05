Small rocky planet detected in orbit about nearby Barnard's star

Barnard's star is a red dwarf, the smallest type of regular star and much smaller and less luminous than our sun. At about six light years away, it is the closest single star - one not orbiting with other stars - to our solar system. It is, in cosmic terms, in our neighborhood.

Because of this, scientists eager to study nearby potentially habitable worlds are excited by the discovery of the first confirmed planet orbiting Barnard's star, a rocky one with a mass about 40 per cent that of Earth.