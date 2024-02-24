Scientists identify neutron star born out of supernova seen in 1987

When a star up to 20 times the mass of our sun exploded in a nearby galaxy, the blast was so violent that it was visible to the naked eye from Earth's southern hemisphere for weeks in 1987.

Scientists have finally identified the progeny of that supernova - an enormously dense object called a neutron star.

Two instruments on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that observed the supernova at infrared wavelengths spotted telltale chemical evidence involving argon and sulfur atoms indicating that a newborn neutron star is shrouded behind the debris left over from the blast, researchers said on Thursday.

Such explosions can forge two different kinds of exotic compact objects: a black hole or a neutron star. The Webb observations solve the puzzle of which one resulted from this supernova.