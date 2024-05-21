16 top AI firms make new safety commitments at Seoul summit

“These commitments ensure the world’s leading AI companies will provide transparency and accountability on their plans to develop safe AI,” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement released by Britain’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Under the agreement, the AI firms that have not already shared how they assess the risks of their technology will publish those frameworks, according to the statement.

These will include what risks are “deemed intolerable” and what the firms will do to ensure that these thresholds are not crossed.

“In the most extreme circumstances, the companies have also committed to ‘not develop or deploy a model or system at all’ if mitigations cannot keep risks below the thresholds,” the statement added.