'Astonishing': Eaten eels recorded escaping from fish guts

Eels that have been swallowed by fish have been recorded for the first time sliding tail-first back out of their would-be predators' stomach and escaping out of their gills, a study said Monday.

The remarkable last-gasp getaway also marks the first time this kind of defensive tactic has been caught on video across the animal kingdom, according to the Japanese researchers.

The team behind the new study had already observed young Japanese eels surviving being eaten by sliding out of the gills of fish -- rather than out of the mouths that had swallowed them.

Nonetheless, the researchers had assumed the eels had been somewhat near the mouths of the fish when they broke free.

But the team was "really surprised" to find that the eels were all the way in the stomach of their predators before starting their escape bid, lead study author Yuha Hasegawa of Nagasaki University told AFP.