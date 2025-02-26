Archaeologists find Stonehenge-like circle in Denmark

Danish Archaeologists have uncovered a 4,000-year-old circle of wooden piles that they say could be linked to Britain's world-renowned Stonehenge.

The 45 neolithic-era wooden pieces, in a circle with a diameter of about 30 metres (100 feet), were found during work on a housing estate in the northwestern town of Aars. The piles are about two metres apart.

"It is a once in a lifetime find," Sidsel Wahlin, conservationist at the town's Vesthimmerland museum, said in an email to AFP.

The circle "points to a strong connection with the British henge world," she added.

The two circles of stones at Stonehenge in southern England are believed to have been erected between 3100 BC and 1600 BC.

The Danish Archaeologists are now trying to find if there is an inner circle at the Aars site.