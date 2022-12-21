Vega-C rocket lost shortly after lift-off in French Guiana

Ten minutes after liftoff, at 10.47pm (0147 GMT), the launcher's trajectory deviated from its programmed route and communications were lost, it said.
An "anomaly occurred" in the second stage of the launcher, "ending the Vega-C mission, the company said in a statement.
"Data analysis is under way to determine the reasons for this failure," it added.
Arianespace found there was no debris fallout after liftoff.
Tuesday's event was the first commercial flight of the rocket after its successful inaugural launch on 13 July.
Originally scheduled for 24 November, the flight was postponed for a month due to a faulty launch element.
Tuesday's launch was the fifth and final launch of the year for Europe's spaceport in Kourou.
A press briefing is scheduled for noon on Wednesday in Kourou.