Astronomers detect new planet around closest star to our solar system

Astronomers have found evidence of another planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System.

This candidate planet is the third detected in the system and the lightest yet discovered orbiting this star. At just a quarter of Earth's mass, the planet is also one of the lightest exoplanets ever found. The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Astronomy and Astrophysics'.

