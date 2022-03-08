Breaking the glass ceiling with technology

In the continually evolving world, technology marks its presence almost everywhere. Bringing upon a number of opportunities to our plate, the digital revolution has been impacting lives and economies. Among all the roles technology plays, how much does it really contribute to women empowerment?

Empowerment, by definition, means taking control of oneself, which comes from the availability of choices. Brought upon by the dominance of the patriarchal system, it is the choices that women often lack, eventually impacting a country’s overall economy. With women comprising about 49.4% of the Bangladeshi population, their labour force participation is essential for a sustainable economic growth. As efforts to achieve that growth, Bangladeshi Government and NGOs are working jointly for the extensive empowerment of women. As Bangladesh is also moving towards realizing the dream of Digital Bangladesh, the female population has a significant part to play in it. Recognizing the country’s efforts in promoting women empowerment, Global Gender Gap Index 2021, published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) has ranked Bangladesh 65th out of 156 countries, retaining its position as the best performing South Asian country for the seventh consecutive year.