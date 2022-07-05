Dinosaurs took over amid ice, not warmth: Study

A new study of ancient mass extinction suggests that ancient high latitudes, to which early dinosaurs were largely relegated, regularly froze over, and that the creatures adapted an apparent key to their later dominance.

We know that the world was generally hot and steamy during the Triassic Period, which preceded the extinction, and during the following Jurassic, which kicked off the age of dinosaurs.

However, a new study turns the idea of heat-loving dinosaurs on its head. It presents the first physical evidence that Triassic dinosaur species -- then a minor group largely relegated to the polar regions -- regularly endured freezing conditions there.