Fish’s quirky behaviour helps them estimate swimming direction, speed: Study

According to new simulations, fish glance down when swimming because the stable riverbed underneath them provides more trustworthy information about their swimming direction and speed.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, is the first to combine simulations of zebrafish’s brain, native environment and spatially-varying swimming behaviour into one computational model.

By analysing this model, the researchers concluded that this quirk looking down while swimming forward -- is an adaptive behaviour that evolved to help the fish self-stabilize, as when swimming against a current.

As water moves, fish are constantly trying to self-stabilise in order to stay in place -- rather than getting swept away in a moving stream.