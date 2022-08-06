Protein can predict future diabetes risk, cancer death

New research suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes.

The findings were published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]). Importantly, the findings also indicate that individuals with elevated levels of both blood sugar and prostasin appear at significantly greater risk of death from cancer.

The results held true even after adjusting for a wide range of influential factors including age, sex, waist circumference, smoking and drinking habits, LDL (bad) cholesterol, systolic blood pressure, and anti-hypertensive medication.

The study is the first to examine the association between prostasin blood levels and cancer mortality in the general population and analysed blood samples from over 4,000 middle-aged Swedish adults that were taken over a decade ago as part of the ongoing Malmo Diet and Cancer Study--a large population-based prospective study that has been running in Malmo, a city in southern Sweden since 1993.